Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alico from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Alico Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $33.51 on Friday. Alico has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $253.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alico will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 55,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Alico by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Alico by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alico by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alico by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Articles

