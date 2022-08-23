AFEN Blockchain Market Cap Reaches $61,174.80 (AFEN)

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a market cap of $61,174.80 and approximately $24,303.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00772665 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
AFEN Blockchain Profile
AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain.
AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading
