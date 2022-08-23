Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $198.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

