Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $30,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,045,000 after acquiring an additional 148,940 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,493,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,352,000 after acquiring an additional 527,700 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,102 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.6 %

ATVI opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

