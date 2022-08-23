Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 68 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,994,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,596,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,445,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,972.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,890.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.53.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

