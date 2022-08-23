Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.0 %

MDT opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

