Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 942 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 294,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,854,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 1.8 %

CB opened at $197.02 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.22. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,387 shares of company stock worth $23,631,759. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.