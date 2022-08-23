968 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.00.

DE opened at $369.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

