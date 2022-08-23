514,564 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 514,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 2.21% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFFS opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

