506,423 Shares in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 506,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCRM. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,919,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,445,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,162,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,916,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCRM opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

