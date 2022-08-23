472,982 Shares in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 472,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.48% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

IVCB opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

