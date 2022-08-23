423,497 Shares in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC) Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 2.33% of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,319,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,900,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,240,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

