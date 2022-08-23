420,135 Shares in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 420,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of bleuacacia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLEU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth about $4,865,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth approximately $4,381,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLEU opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. bleuacacia ltd has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

