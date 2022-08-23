3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $343.29

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.29 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.08). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.08), with a volume of 527,651 shares traded.

3i Infrastructure Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 751.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 335.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 343.29.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

