WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,184 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Nucor by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 139,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66,288 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Nucor Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NUE opened at $138.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.98 and a 200 day moving average of $131.78. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

