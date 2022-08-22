WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.80 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $161.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.02 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

