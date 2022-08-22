WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 545 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $230.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

