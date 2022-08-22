WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 188.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $446.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.63.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.25.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

