WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 61,544 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $23.99 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $35.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

