WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,203 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $1,833,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 95,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

GIS stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $78.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.