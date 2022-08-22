WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $95.00 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

