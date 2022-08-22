WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,272 shares of company stock worth $259,817 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $102.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $101.39 and a one year high of $215.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

