WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,272 shares of company stock worth $259,817 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of ALGT stock opened at $102.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $101.39 and a one year high of $215.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.49.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.