WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

