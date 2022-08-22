WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,069 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth $841,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in RLI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Down 0.6 %

RLI stock opened at $119.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.42. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.99 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

