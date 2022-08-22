WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 354 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,649 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Washington Federal worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.