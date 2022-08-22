Westpac Banking Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $127.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.