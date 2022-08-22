Wells Fargo & Company Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $423.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DE. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.33.

NYSE:DE opened at $369.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day moving average of $363.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

