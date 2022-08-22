Wells Fargo & Company Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $423.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DE. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.33.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $369.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day moving average of $363.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.