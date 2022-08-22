WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Trimmed by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 706,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,517,000 after acquiring an additional 90,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,621,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 528,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,712,000 after buying an additional 74,583 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $107.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.27. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.