W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $583.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.68. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

