Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 143.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valero Energy Price Performance

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VLO opened at $118.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

