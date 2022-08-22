UBS Group Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $37.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after purchasing an additional 390,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $214,233,000 after purchasing an additional 329,395 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 920,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

