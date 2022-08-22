Truist Financial Lowers HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target to $75.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

HCI Group Stock Performance

HCI stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $483.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92. HCI Group has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at HCI Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently -96.39%.

In related news, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCI Group news, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 694 shares in the company, valued at $40,467.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Watts purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,700.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 709.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 90,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

