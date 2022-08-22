The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.81 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

