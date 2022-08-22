The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Antonio O. Garza purchased 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $3,777,451.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 470,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza purchased 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $395,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

