TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,620 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $222.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.52.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

