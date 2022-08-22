StockNews.com Downgrades Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.50.

NYSE DHR opened at $292.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.04. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

