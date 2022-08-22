State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,665 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $57,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.3 %

QCOM opened at $144.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

