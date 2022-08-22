State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $35.76 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $35,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $310.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.82. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

