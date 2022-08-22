State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $43,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $168.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

