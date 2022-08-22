Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAVE. Cowen downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Melius began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SAVE opened at $24.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

