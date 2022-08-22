Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 130 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CCI opened at $180.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

