Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.14 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

