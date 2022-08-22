Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.8% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 25,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DE opened at $369.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.