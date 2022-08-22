Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,010 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,010 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 52,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 2.2% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 23,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Target by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Target by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 216,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,026,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $167.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $189.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.