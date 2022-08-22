Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 12,715 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after buying an additional 138,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.