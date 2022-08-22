Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15.73 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,552 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $180.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.82. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

