Scotiabank Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$112.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$101.32.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$94.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.38 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.61.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.729999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

