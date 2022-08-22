Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 22.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 274.9% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 28,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 134.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Down 1.8 %

Sanmina stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

