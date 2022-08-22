Royal Bank of Canada Raises Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $21.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $8,984,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $2,811,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

