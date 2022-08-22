Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,100 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 309,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,482.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,597.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 82,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.